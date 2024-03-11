Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 41,248 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 3.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,828. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

