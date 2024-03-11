Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,495.84. 5,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,451. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,451.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,445.11. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

