Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.05. 2,529,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,125. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

