Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $467.66. 342,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,843. The stock has a market cap of $436.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

