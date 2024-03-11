Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.08. The stock had a trading volume of 745,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.46 and its 200 day moving average is $329.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $369.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

