Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 600,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

