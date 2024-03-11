Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $21.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,349. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,026.25. The company has a market cap of $596.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.