Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $197.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,323. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

