Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after buying an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI remained flat at $17.83 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,804. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

