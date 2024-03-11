Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,406,000 after buying an additional 163,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.5 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.35. 241,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,184. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

