Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $198.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

