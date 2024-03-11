Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.85. 746,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.41 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

