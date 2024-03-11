Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $42.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,522,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608,977. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.94 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

