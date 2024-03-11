Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $23.67 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.74. 118,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,252. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

