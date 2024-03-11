Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,642 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,324,727. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

