SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $128.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.