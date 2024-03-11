SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stake Cut by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. 4,145,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

