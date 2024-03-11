Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

