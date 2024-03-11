Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Sony Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SONY opened at $86.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

