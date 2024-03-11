Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.85.

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.27. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,295 shares of company stock valued at $103,317,155 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $230,003,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

