SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Reduced by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336,949 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of SLM worth $46,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after buying an additional 117,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 357,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

