SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $374.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.06 and a 200 day moving average of $382.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

