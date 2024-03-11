SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 35.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 31.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.8 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.53. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

