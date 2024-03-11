SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACN opened at $378.17 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.05 and its 200 day moving average is $336.97. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

