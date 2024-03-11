SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

WTTR stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

