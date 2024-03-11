SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $202.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

