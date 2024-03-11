SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

