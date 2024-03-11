SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MC opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

