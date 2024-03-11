SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,680 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3,840.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUE stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,401.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

