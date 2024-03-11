SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of FERG opened at $198.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.92.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

