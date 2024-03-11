SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $234.90 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $249.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

