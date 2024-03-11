SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. abrdn plc raised its position in ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ResMed by 202.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ResMed by 109.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256,624 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

RMD stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

