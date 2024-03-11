SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDS opened at $466.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

