Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.59. 278,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 470,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $856.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.70%.

In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 301,510 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

