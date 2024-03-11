Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 56,222 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,222 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. 305,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,960. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.