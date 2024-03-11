Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 47,777 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 391,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,750. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

