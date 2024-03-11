Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,347 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.52. 137,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,879. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

