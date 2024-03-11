Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 12,526 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. 685,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,869. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

