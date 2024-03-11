Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 11,853 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,799. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

