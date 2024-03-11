Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 919 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock remained flat at $48.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,932. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

