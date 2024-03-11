Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 186,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,958. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

