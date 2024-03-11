Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 49,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,299. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

