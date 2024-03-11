Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND remained flat at $72.86 during midday trading on Monday. 619,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,299. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

