Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 9,289 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $82.13. 2,382,374 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.