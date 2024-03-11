Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 4,257 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.89. 657,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,215. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

