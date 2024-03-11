Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 442,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,493,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

SGML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

