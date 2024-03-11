SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
See Also
