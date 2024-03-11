Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

