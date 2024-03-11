Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 50.0 %

Shares of VANQ stock traded down GBX 62.10 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 62.10 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 9,711,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,267. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 62.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.11). The firm has a market cap of £159.27 million, a PE ratio of 388.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.61.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

