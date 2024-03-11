Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 50.0 %
Shares of VANQ stock traded down GBX 62.10 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 62.10 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 9,711,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,267. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 62.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.11). The firm has a market cap of £159.27 million, a PE ratio of 388.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.61.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
