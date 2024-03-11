Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

LON:UJO traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 16.88 ($0.21). The stock had a trading volume of 125,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.98 million, a PE ratio of 843.75 and a beta of 0.69. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.